Daily Dividend Report: PFE, AXP, HRL, NRZ, PNR

The Board of Directors of Pfizer today declared a 36-cent fourth-quarter 2019 dividend on the company's common stock, payable December 2, 2019, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on November 8, 2019. Pfizer maintained the dividend from the third-quarter at 36 cents per share. The fourth-quarter 2019 cash dividend will be the 324th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

The board of directors of American Express approved the repurchase of up to 120 million common shares. This authorization replaces the 41 million shares of common stock remaining from the previous board authorization in 2016. Separately, the board of directors approved a $0.04 - or 10 percent - increase in the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend was raised to $0.43 per common share, from $0.39, payable on November 8, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 4, 2019.

Hormel Foods, a global branded food company, announced today that its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 21 cents a share on September 23, 2019, will be paid November 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2019. The November 15 payment will be the 365th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

New Residential Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared third quarter 2019 common and preferred stock dividends. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share for the third quarter 2019. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 3, 2019.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on November 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2019. 2019 marks the 43rd consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

