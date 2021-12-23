Daily Dividend Report: PFBC,DOC,HONE,DCOM,BKTI

Preferred Bank, one of the largest independent commercial banks in California, today reported that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share, payable on January 21, 2022 to holders of record on January 7, 2022. This dividend represents an increase of 13.2% over the previous dividend level of $0.38 per share. Chairman and CEO Li Yu commented, "We are very pleased to increase the dividend as it is a direct reflection of the strong performance of the Bank through the pandemic year."

Physicians Realty Trust announced today that the Company's Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. "We are proud to declare and pay our 34th consecutive quarterly dividend. Our year-to-date acquisitions totaling over $1.027 billion have been a significant expansion to our portfolio of high-quality outpatient medical facilities as well as a testament to the long-standing relationships we have maintained. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and annual 2021 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for February 23, 2022," said John T. Thomas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2022, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 4, 2022.

HarborOne Bancorp, the holding company of HarborOne Bank, yesterday announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, to be paid on January 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2022.

Dime Community Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Common Stock, payable on January 24, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of January 17, 2022. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

BK Technologies yesterday announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on January 24, 2022, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on January 10, 2022. General Gray Payne, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are pleased to continue the Company's capital return program with the declaration of our twenty-third consecutive quarterly dividend. Furthermore, the dividend was increased to $0.03 per share, reflecting our confidence in BK's financial strength and long-term strategic plan."

