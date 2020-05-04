Daily Dividend Report: PETS,PAYX,TFX,CINF,AWR

The PetMed Express Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly dividend from $0.27 to $0.28 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 22, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company's financial performance.

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.62 per share payable May 28, 2020, 2020 to shareholders of record May 15, 2020.

Teleflex announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at its regular meeting on May 2, 2020, the board of directors declared a 60-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2020.

On April 30, 2020, the Board of Directors of American States Water approved a quarterly dividend of $0.305 per share on the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 336th consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 65 consecutive years, American States Water Company shareholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The company's current policy is to achieve a five-year compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term. Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

