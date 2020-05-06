Daily Dividend Report: PEP,WEN,ENB,DHR,PRGO

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0225 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.09 per share from $3.82 per share, which will begin with the June 2020 payment. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2020. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2020 marks the company's 48th consecutive annual dividend increase.

Wendy's announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend. In light of the business disruption and impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has lowered its dividend for the second quarter to 5 cents per share, payable on June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2020. The number of common shares outstanding as of April 29, 2020 was 222.7 million.

The Board of Directors of Enbridge has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2020 dividend.

Danaher announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of its common stock, payable on July 31, 2020 to holders of record on June 26, 2020.

Perrigo, a leading global provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, payable on June 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 29, 2020.

