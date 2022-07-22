The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.60 per share from $4.30 per share, which began with the June 2022 payment. This dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2022. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2022 marked the company's 50th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable August 16, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 1, 2022.

Consolidated Edison, declared a quarterly dividend of 79 cents a share on its common stock, payable September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 17, 2022. Consolidated Edison, is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $14 billion in annual revenues and $64 billion in assets.

Synchrony Financial announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock, payable on August 11, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2022.

State Street today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock, payable on October 13, 2022 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PEP,TXN,ED,SYF,STT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.