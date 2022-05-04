Daily Dividend Report: PEP,ENB,APH,WCN,SYK

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.60 per share from $4.30 per share, which will begin with the June 2022 payment. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2022. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2022 marks the company's 50th consecutive annual dividend increase.

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2022 dividend.

Amphenol announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2022 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.20 per share at its meeting held on May 3, 2022. The Company will pay this second quarter 2022 dividend on July 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2022.

Waste Connections today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 U.S. per common share of the Company. The regular quarterly cash dividend will be paid on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2022.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share payable July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022, representing an increase of 10.3% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

