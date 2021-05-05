Daily Dividend Report: PEP,CME,EMR,SYK,SPG

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.075 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 5 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.30 per share from $4.09 per share, which will begin with the June 2021 payment. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2021 marks the company's 49th consecutive annual dividend increase.

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.90 per share. The dividend is payable June 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2021.

The board of directors of Emerson today declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty and a half cents per share of common stock payable June 10, 2021 to stockholders of record May 14, 2021.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share payable July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 9.6% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend of $0.77 is payable on June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 26, 2021. The annualized dividend rate is $3.08 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 48 years.

