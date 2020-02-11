Daily Dividend Report: PEP,BCC,HAS,NDSN,EXP

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.955 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 3 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $3.82 per share from $3.71 per share, which began with the June 2019 payment. This dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2020. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2019 marked the company's 47th consecutive annual dividend increase.

Boise Cascade's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share to holders of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2020.

The Hasbor Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. The next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.68 per common share is scheduled for May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2020. The Company paid $336.6 million in cash dividends to shareholders during 2019.

Nordson today announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter 2020 cash dividend in the amount of $0.38 per common share, payable on March 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2020. This amount equals the $0.38 per common share dividend paid in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on May 8, 2020, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on April 13, 2020.

