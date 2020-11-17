Daily Dividend Report: PEG,L,BAX,LCNB,AEL

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.49 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the fourth quarter of 2020. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company and PSEG Long Island. All dividends for the fourth quarter are payable on or before December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2020.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable December 8, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2020.

Baxter International, a leading global medical products company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.98 per share of common stock.

LCNB today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, which represents a 5.6% increase over the same period last year. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of December 1, 2020 and is payable to shareholders on December 15, 2020.

American Equity Investment Life Holding announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $0.32 per share to owners of its common stock. This is a 6% increase from the $0.30 per share annual dividend declared on November 22, 2019. This marks the twenty second consecutive year a cash dividend has been declared and the seventeenth year in a row that the Company has increased its cash dividend. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2020. There are approximately 91 million shares of common stock outstanding as of today.

