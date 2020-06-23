Daily Dividend Report: PDCO,NRZ,GE,HCKT,BFS

The Board of Directors of Patterson Companies today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2020.

New Residential Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared second quarter 2020 common and preferred stock dividends. "We are pleased to announce a common dividend increase for the second quarter of 2020," said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of New Residential. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share for the second quarter 2020. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to common shareholders of record on July 2, 2020.

The Board of Directors of GE on Monday declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 27, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 29, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 26, 2020.

The Hackett Group, a global intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm, announced on Monday that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share for its shareholders of record on June 30, 2020 to be paid on July 10, 2020.

On June 18, 2020, Saul Centers declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share on its common stock, to be paid on July 31, 2020, to holders of record on July 17, 2020. The common dividend is the same as the amount paid in the previous quarter, and the prior year's comparable quarter.

