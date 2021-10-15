Daily Dividend Report: PAYX,NEE,ZTS,O,ADC

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable November 29, 2021 to shareholders of record November 1, 2021.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.385 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 26, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend payable to holders of the company's common stock of $0.25 per share. The dividend is to be paid on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, to holders of record on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 616th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.236 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.832 per share, is payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of close of business on November 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date for November's dividend is November 1, 2021.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.227 per common share, representing a 4.6% increase over the previous monthly dividend. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.724 per common share, or a 9.8% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.480 per common share from the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable November 12, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

