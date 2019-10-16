Daily Dividend Report: PAG, O, BK, ENTG, SWK

Penske Automotive Group, an international transportation services company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the cash dividend to $0.41 per share for the third quarter of 2019. Penske Automotive Group President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr., said, "We are pleased to offer our shareholders an increase in the quarterly dividend for the 34th consecutive quarter, reinforcing the confidence we have in our business and our commitment to PAG shareholders." The dividend is payable on December 3, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 8, 2019.

Realty Income, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 592nd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.227 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.724 per share, is payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2019. The ex-dividend date for November's dividend is October 31, 2019.

The Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock. A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on November 8, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 28, 2019.

Entegris, a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on November 20, 2019 to shareholders of record on the close of business on October 30, 2019.

Stanley Black & Decker announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.69 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, November 29, 2019.

