Daily Dividend Report: PAA,PAGP,CODI,LNN,AZZ

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings today announced their quarterly distributions with respect to the second quarter of 2020. PAA announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.18 per common unit, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2020. PAGP announced a corresponding quarterly cash distribution of $0.18 per Class A share, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2020. Each of these distributions will be payable on August 14, 2020 to holders of record of each security at the close of business on July 31, 2020.

Compass Diversified Holdings, an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company's common shares. The distribution for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is payable on July 23, 2020 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of July 16, 2020.

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020. At June 26, 2020, Lindsay had approximately 10.8 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.

AZZ, a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 20, 2020.

