Daily Dividend Report: PAA,PAGP,CFBK,KFFB

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings today announced their quarterly distributions with respect to the fourth quarter of 2021. PAA announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.18 per common unit, $0.72 per unit on an annualized basis, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in November 2021. PAGP announced a corresponding quarterly cash distribution of $0.18 per Class A share, $0.72 per Class A share on an annualized basis, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in November 2021. Each of these distributions will be payable on February 14, 2022 to holders of record of each security at the close of business on January 31, 2022.

CF Bankshares, the parent of CFBank, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2022.

Kentucky First Federal, the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on February 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 31, 2022. Tony Whitaker, Chairman of the Company, stated that the Board of Directors determined that the payment of the dividend was appropriate in light of the Company's capital position and financial condition.

