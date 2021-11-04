Daily Dividend Report: OXY,BDX,PXD,ADM,CME,D

Occidental said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 10, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per common share, an increase of 4.8% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 31, 2021 to holders of record on Dec. 10, 2021. The indicated annual dividend rate for fiscal year 2022 is $3.48 per share. This dividend increase marks the 50th consecutive year and maintains BD's membership in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash variable dividend of $3.02 per share on Pioneer's outstanding common stock, representing approximately $740 million of capital returned to shareholders and a 100% increase when compared to the variable dividend declared in the prior quarter. The variable dividend is payable December 14, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021. The fourth quarter variable dividend payout represents approximately 75% of the Company's third quarter free cash flow1 after payment of the base dividend in July 2021.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 37.0 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 17, 2021. This is ADM's 360th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 90 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Sept. 30, 2021, there were 559,439,770 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.90 per share. The dividend is payable December 28, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 10, 2021.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 63 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 3, 2021. This is the 375th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.