Daily Dividend Report: O,USB,FULT,FE,NI

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.247 per share from $0.2465 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2022. This is the 115th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for April's dividend is March 31, 2022. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.958 per share.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.84 per common share.

The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on April 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2022. This is a one cent per share increase from the quarterly cash dividend that was declared on December 21, 2021.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable June 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022.

The board of directors of NiSource today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 23.5 cents per share, payable May 20, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022.

