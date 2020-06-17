Daily Dividend Report: ORCL,MA,ABBV,TOL,USB

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2020, with a payment date of July 28, 2020.

The Mastercard Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 7, 2020 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of July 9, 2020

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.18 per share. The cash dividend is payable August 14, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2020. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 195 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid on July 24, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business on July 10, 2020.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable July 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.68 per common share.

