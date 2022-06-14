The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 12, 2022, with a payment date of July 26, 2022.

Fifth Third Bancorp today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.30 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

Following a detailed review, the FedEx Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share on its common stock. This represents a $0.40 per share, or 53 percent, increase from the previous dividend of $0.75. The dividend is payable on July 11, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 27, 2022.

ATN International announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on July 8, 2022, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.3108 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ORCL,FITB,FDX,ATNI,SLG

