Daily Dividend Report: ONB,SJM,ACC,UNM,AEP

Old National Bancorp's Board of Directors declared an increase in its quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.14 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. This new dividend level represents a 7.7% increase over the previous cash dividend level of $0.13 per common share. The dividend is payable March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 2, 2020. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is February 28, 2020.

The J. M. Smucker Company today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.88 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Monday, March 2, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 14, 2020.

American Campus Communities, the nation's largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on January 20, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, payable on February 14, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2020.

Effective January 17, 2020, the Unum Group Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share on its common stock to be paid on February 21, 2020, to stockholders of record on January 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents a share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 10, 2020, and is the company's 439th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

