Daily Dividend Report: O,MTB,UNH,APLE,GPI

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced that it has declared the 626th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2475 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.97 per share, is payable on September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for September's dividend is August 31, 2022.

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable Sept. 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 1, 2022.

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.65 per share, to be paid September 20, 2022, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business September 12, 2022.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors authorized an increase in the Company's regular monthly cash distributions to $0.07 per common share, up from $0.05 per common share, and declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.07 per common share for the month of September 2022. The distribution is payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2022. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $17.26 on August 16, 2022, the new annualized distribution of $0.84 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 4.9%.

Group 1 Automotive's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.38 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend represents an increase of 2.7%, or $0.01 per share, from the first quarter of 2022, and will be payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2022.

