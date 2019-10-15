Daily Dividend Report: OHI, BC, QCOM, SON, JBHT

Omega Healthcare Investors, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a common stock dividend of $0.67 per share, increasing the quarterly common dividend by $0.01 per share over the previous quarter. The common stock dividend is payable Friday, November 15, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

The board of directors of Brunswick Corporation today raised the quarterly dividend on its common stock by approximately 14 percent to $0.24 per share. This marks the seventh consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 19, 2019.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per common share, payable on December 19, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Sonoco today declared a $.43 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on December 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2019. According to Rob Tiede, president and chief executive officer, this is the 378th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.26 per common share, payable to stockholders of record on November 8, 2019. The dividend will be paid on November 22, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.