Daily Dividend Report: ODC,ROP,JCI,O,CCMP

The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.26 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.195 per share of the Company's Class B Stock, a 4% increase for both classes of stock. The dividends declared will be payable on August 28, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974. This declaration marks the seventeenth consecutive year Oil-Dri has increased dividends.

Roper Technologies, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5125 per share payable on July 22, 2020 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2020.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International, has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share payable on July 17, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2020. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2335 per share from $0.233 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2020. This is the 107th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for July's dividend is June 30, 2020. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.802 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.796 per share.

Cabot Microelectronics today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share, $1.76 per share on an annualized basis, on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 24, 2020.

