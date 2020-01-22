Daily Dividend Report: NRG,OGS,DFS,NJR

NRG Energy, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on February 18, 2020 to stockholders of record as of February 3, 2020.

The board of directors of ONE Gas today increased the quarterly dividend by 4 cents per share to 54 cents per share, effective for the first quarter 2020, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.16 per share. The dividend is payable March 6, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 21, 2020. The company expects an average annual dividend increase of 6% to 8% between 2019 and 2024, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, all subject to its board of directors' approval.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock payable on March 5, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2020.

Northern Trust, holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock, payable on April 1, 2020, to holders of record on March 13, 2020.

The board of directors of New Jersey Resources unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.3125 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2020 to shareowners of record as of March 17, 2020. The company is committed to providing value to its shareowners with a competitive return and has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952.

