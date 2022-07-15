Daily Dividend Report: NNN,R,SIRI,QCOM,BK

The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share payable August 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on July 29, 2022. The 3.8% increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 33rd consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, yesterday declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of common stock to be paid on September 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 22, 2022. This dividend reflects an increase of $0.04 from the $0.58 cash dividend that Ryder had been paying since July 2021. This is Ryder's 184th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 46 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

SiriusXM today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0219615 per share of common stock, payable in cash on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2022.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on September 22, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

The Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock. A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.37 per share, will be payable on August 5, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 25, 2022.

