Daily Dividend Report: NKE,DUK,ECL,AQN,MCHP

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2020.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.945 per share payable on June 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 15, 2020. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 94 consecutive years.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, to be paid July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2020. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 83 consecutive years.

Algonquin Power & Utilities announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a dividend increase of U.S. $0.0564 annually per common share to a total dividend of U.S. $0.6204 per common share, paid quarterly at a rate of U.S. $0.1551 per common share. They also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of U.S. $0.1551 per share on its common shares, payable on July 15, 2020, to the shareholders of record on June 30, 2020, for the period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Shareholders receiving dividends in cash can elect to receive the dividend in Canadian dollars in the amount of C$0.2191

Microchip Technology, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 36.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 4, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 21, 2020. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 63 times since its inception.

