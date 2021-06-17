Daily Dividend Report: NFG,DD,MSFT,PEGA,ADC

Today, the National Fuel Gas Company Board of Directors approved a 2.2% increase in the dividend on the Company's common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 44.5 cents per share as approved in June 2020 to 45.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $1.82 per share. National Fuel has paid dividends for 119 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 51 straight years. This dividend is payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021. The Company has approximately 91.2 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable September 15, 2021, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on July 30, 2021.

Microsoft on Wednesday announced that the board's independent directors unanimously elected Satya Nadella to the role of board chair, and unanimously elected John W. Thompson as lead independent director, a role he held previously from 2012 to 2014. In addition to these role changes, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on Aug. 19, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 18, 2021.

Pegasystems, the software company that crushes business complexity at the world's leading enterprises, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q3 2021 dividend will be paid on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2021.

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.217 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.604 per common share, representing an 8.5% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.400 per common share from the second quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable July 14, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

