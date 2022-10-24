Daily Dividend Report: NEE, HUBB, HBAN, WAB, CMS

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.7875 per common unit to the unitholders of NextEra Energy Partners. The distribution will be payable on Nov. 14, 2022, to unitholders of record as of Nov. 4, 2022.

Hubbell (HUBB) declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

Huntington Bancshares declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.155 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 19, 2022.

Wabtec Corporation (WAB) declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on November 28, 2022 to holders of record on November 14, 2022.

CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend for the common stock is 46 cents per share. It is payable Nov. 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 4, 2022.

