Nordson today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 27 percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.65 per common share from $0.51. The dividend is payable on September 6, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2022. This increase represents Nordson's 59th consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking it among an elite group of publicly traded companies with the longest-running record of consecutive dividend increases.

H&R Block announced today that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 7%, representing the sixth increase in seven years. The quarterly cash dividend is now $0.29 per share, payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2022. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962. Since 2016, the Company has returned over $2.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on September 16, 2022.

Prudential Financial announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2022.

The board of directors of NiSource today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 23.5 cents per share, payable November 18, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NDSN,HRB,EXP,PRU,NI

