Myers Industries today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on July 5, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2022.

Marvell Technology today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial declared the following quarterly dividends. A $0.34 per share on the company's common stock, payable on July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2022.

Academy Sports and Outdoors announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022, of $0.075 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2022.

Tecnoglass, a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share, or $0.26 per share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MYE,MRVL,SNV,ASO,TGLS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.