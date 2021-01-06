Daily Dividend Report: MVO,MESA,PFLT,RIV

MV Oil Trust announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the fourth quarterly payment period ended December 31, 2020. Unitholders of record on January 15, 2021 will receive a distribution amounting to $1,265,000 or $0.110 per unit payable January 25, 2021.

Mesa Laboratories, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital declares its monthly distribution for January 2021 of $0.095 per share, payable on February 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 19, 2021. The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RIV," announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.17 per share, payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 15, 2021. Under the Fund's level distribution policy, the distribution rate has been reset to an amount equal to approximately 12.5% annualized of the average of the Fund's net asset value per share, as reported for the final five trading days of the 2020 calendar year. Based on the Fund's current NAV per share of $16.19, the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 12.60%.

