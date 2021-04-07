Daily Dividend Report: MUR,UNF,SCHN,KFFB

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil of $0.125 per share, or $0.50 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2021.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on June 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 8, 2021.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended February 28, 2021. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable May 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 19, 2021. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on May 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 30, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.