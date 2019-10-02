Daily Dividend Report: MUR, GLW, AFG, MLAB, APOG

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2019, to stockholders of record as of November 18,

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on Nov. 15, 2019.

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.45 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2019 to holders of record on October 15, 2019. This dividend reflects a previously-announced 12.5% increase over the annual rate in effect since the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mesa Laboratories today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

Apogee Enterprises announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 5, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2019.

