Daily Dividend Report: MTRN,TRU,CMCSA,MDLZ,PPL

Materion announced today that its Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.115 per share of common stock, an increase of $0.005 per share, or approximately 5%. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and CEO, stated, "The dividend increase reflects our eighth consecutive annual increase and continuing confidence in the strength of our business, its prospects for long-term growth and our ability to generate cash sufficient to continue to grow the business organically as well as through acquisitions while returning cash to shareholders."On an annualized basis, the amount of the dividend is $0.46 per share and equates to a yield of approximately 1% based on the Materion common stock price at the close of trading on May 13, 2020.

TransUnion today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share for the first quarter 2020. The dividend will be payable on June 12, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 28, 2020.

Comcast announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 a share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on July 22, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Mondelez International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on July 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020.

PPL declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Wednesday, May 13, of $0.4150 per share, payable July 1, 2020, to shareowners of record as of June 10, 2020.

