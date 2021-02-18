Daily Dividend Report: MTB,SHW,WMT,WCN,HUM,ABBV

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per common share, an increase of 23.1% over the $1.34 paid in the same quarter in 2020, payable on March 12, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021. This increase follows 42 consecutive years of dividend increases.

The Board of Directors of Walmart approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2022 of $2.20 per share, an increase of approximately 2 percent from the $2.16 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2022 annual dividend of $2.20 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.55 per share. The next dividend will be payable April 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2021.

Waste Connections today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 U.S. per common share of the Company. The regular quarterly cash dividend will be paid on March 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2021. The Board intends to review the quarterly dividend each October, with a long-term objective of increasing the amount of the dividend.

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.70 per share payable on April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share. The cash dividend is payable May 14, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2021. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 225 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

