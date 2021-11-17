Daily Dividend Report: MTB,O,SBUX,CLX,JKHY

M&T Bank Corporation announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $.10 per share, or 9 percent, from the previous $1.10 per share dividend paid in the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.246 per share from $0.236 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021. This is the 113th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for December's dividend is November 30, 2021. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.952 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.832 per share.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.49 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on February 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Feb. 11, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 26, 2022. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its stockholders through regular dividends. The company has increased its dividend for nearly 20 consecutive years and has paid an annual dividend for more than 50 consecutive years.

Jack Henry & Associates, today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.46 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on December 23, 2021, to stockholders of record as of December 3, 2021. On November 12, 2021, there were 74,042,218 shares of the common stock outstanding.

