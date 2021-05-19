Daily Dividend Report: MSI,O,SEE,NOC,FL

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 611th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.235 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.82 per share, is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date for June's dividend is May 28, 2021.

Sealed Air announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a 25% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.16 per common share to $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 1, 2021.

Foot Locker, the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.20 per share, which will be payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 16, 2021.

