Daily Dividend Report: MSI,NKE,HD,PEP,FDX

Motorola Solutions, today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 71 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on Jan. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2020.

NIKE announced today that on November 19, 2020 its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 12 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.245 per share. The dividend declared yesterday is payable on December 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 7, 2020. "Today's announcement marks NIKE's 19th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts," said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. "This dividend increase reflects NIKE's financial strength and strong track record of returning capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in capabilities that will accelerate our digital transformation and fuel long-term profitable growth."

The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2020, to shareholders of record on the close of business on December 3, 2020. This is the 135th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0225 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.09 per share from $3.82 per share, which began with the June 2020 payment. This dividend is payable on January 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2020. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2020 marked the company's 48th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx common stock. The dividend is payable December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.