Daily Dividend Report: MSI,MAA,NOC,O,MDLZ

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 79 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

MAA today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.25 per share of common stock to be paid on July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022. The new dividend rate represents a 15% increase over the prior dividend. The increase will raise the annualized dividend payout to $5.00 per share of common stock, an increase of $0.65 per share from the prior dividend level. As established in prior quarters, the board of directors declared the quarterly common dividend in advance of MAA's earnings announcement that is expected to be made on July 27, 2022.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 31, 2022.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 623rd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.247 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.964 per share, is payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for June's dividend is May 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Mondelez International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on July 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

