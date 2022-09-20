Daily Dividend Report: MSFT,TJX,PNR,FE,SFBS

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, reflecting a 6 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 17, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 16, 2022.

The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on November 4, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022. 2022 marks the 46th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022.

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on September 19, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on October 7, 2022, to stockholders of record as of October 3, 2022.

