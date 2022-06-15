Daily Dividend Report: MSFT,O,USB,STWD,BXP

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 18, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 17, 2022.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2475 per share from $0.247 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2022. This is the 116th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for July's dividend is June 30, 2022. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.97 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per share. "Realty Income is resolute in our commitment to pay stockholders a monthly dividend that increases over time," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "I'm pleased that our Board of Directors has determined that Realty Income can increase the amount of the dividend this month. This will be the 624th consecutive monthly dividend payment made throughout our 53-year operating history."

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.84 per common share.

Starwood Property Trust today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

Boston Properties, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

