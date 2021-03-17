Daily Dividend Report: MSFT,O,FULT,USB,FE

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be May 19, 2021.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.235 per share from $0.2345 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021. This is the 110th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for April's dividend is March 31, 2021. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.82 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.814 per share.

The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fourteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021. This is a one cent per share increase from the quarterly cash dividend that was declared on December 15, 2020.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.68 per common share.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2021.

