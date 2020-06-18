Daily Dividend Report: MSFT,IVR,WDR,DEI,PNW

Microsoft on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on Aug. 20, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 19, 2020.

Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly dividends on shares of its common stock and Series A preferred stock. The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on July 6, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of July 2, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Waddell & Reed Financial, approved a quarterly dividend on its Class A common stock of $0.25 per share payable on August 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 13, 2020.

Douglas Emmett, a real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.28, or $1.12 on an annualized basis, to be paid on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020.

Pinnacle West Capital's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7825 per share of common stock, payable on Sept. 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 3, 2020.

