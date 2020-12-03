Daily Dividend Report: MSFT,DE,DG,TD,SYK

Microsoft on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable March 11, 2021, to shareholders of record on Feb. 18, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be Feb. 17, 2021.

The Deere Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share on common stock, payable February 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2020.

On December 2, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before January 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 5, 2021.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of seventy-nine cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending January 31, 2021, payable on and after January 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2021.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share payable January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 9.6% versus the prior year and previous quarter. "We continue to drive solid financial results in a challenging environment, and consistent with our stated capital allocation philosophy, are raising our dividend 9.6%," said Kevin Lobo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

