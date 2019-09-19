Daily Dividend Report: MSFT, GSBC, A, TGT, WPC

Microsoft on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, reflecting a 5 cent or 11% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2019, to shareholders of record on Nov. 21, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 20, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.34 per common share dividend for the third quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2019. This dividend represents a 6% increase from the previous quarter's dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019. This dividend represents the 119th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common shareholders.

Agilent Technologies, today announced that a quarterly dividend of 16.4 cents per share of common stock will be paid on Oct. 23, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 1, 2019.

Target today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 66 cents per common share. The dividend is payable December 10, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business November 20, 2019. The 4th quarter dividend will be the Company's 209th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the Company became publicly held.

W. P. Carey reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.036 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.14 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

