The Morgan Stanley Board of Directors declared a $0.775 quarterly dividend per share, an 11% increase from the current $0.70 per share dividend, payable on August 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on July 29, 2022.

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.88 per share of common stock, payable September 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2022.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 90 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable August 12, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2022.

Intel today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share, $1.46 per share on an annual basis on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on Aug. 7, 2022.

Walgreens Boots Alliance today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, an increase of 0.5 percent. The increased dividend is payable Sept. 9, 2022, to stockholders of record as of Aug. 19, 2022, and raises the annual rate from $1.91 per share to $1.92 per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have paid a dividend in 359 straight quarters, more than 89 years, and have raised the dividend for 47 consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MS,BLK,COST,INTC,WBA

