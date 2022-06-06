Marvell Technology today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2022.

Tecnoglass, a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, on Friday announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share, or $0.26 per share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

Essential Properties Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2022. On an annualized basis, this dividend of $1.08 per share of common stock represents an increase of $0.04 per share over the previous annualized dividend. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced today that it has declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.73 per share/unit, payable on July 11, 2022 to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

Center Coast Infrastructure Fund today announced the amount of the June 2022 quarterly distribution. Based upon the recommendation of Brookfield Public Securities Group, the Fund's adviser, and its portfolio management team, the Board of Trustees declared the Fund's quarterly distribution for June 2022 at a rate of $0.225 per share. The distirbution is payable on June 27, 2022 to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MRVL,TGLS,EPRT,CSR,CEN

