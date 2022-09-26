Marvell Technology (MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 7, 2022.

Graco (GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents per common share, payable on Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2022.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals declared a distribution of $0.01 per common share of the Company. The distribution is payable on November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2022.

Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) has approved a distribution payment of $0.25 per common share to be paid on October 11, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 4, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MRVL, GGG, ASA, GBLI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.