Daily Dividend Report: MRK,GWW,WFC,EBAY,AFL

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share of the company's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020. Payment will be made on Oct. 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 15, 2020.

The board of directors of W.W. Grainger approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.53 per share, an increase of 6 percent from the dividend paid in June 2020. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 10, 2020. Grainger has delivered 49 consecutive years of increased dividends.

Wells Fargo today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.10 per share, payable Sept. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on Aug. 7, 2020, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors. Wells Fargo has approximately 4.1 billion shares outstanding.

eBay's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 18, 2020 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2020.

The Aflac board of directors declared the third quarter dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2020.

