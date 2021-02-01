Daily Dividend Report: MPC,ETR,CINF,BKR,ASH

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum has declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Feb. 17, 2021.

The board of directors of Entergy has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.95 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 12, 2021. Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 63-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend, increasing from the previous 60-cents-per-share dividend paid on January 15, 2021. The dividend is payable April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021. Steven J. Johnston, chairman, president and chief executive officer, commented: "Cincinnati Financial shareholders have consistently benefited from increased dividends in each of the past 60 years, and this board action sets the stage for continuing that record for a 61st year. The board continues to favor regular dividends as the primary means of returning capital to shareholders."

Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on February 19, 2021 to holders of record on February 9, 2021.

The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021. As of December 31, 2020, there were 60,667,388 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

