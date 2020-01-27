Daily Dividend Report: MPC, YUM, SSB, HMST, LMT, DHI

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business February 19, 2020.

Yum! Brands (YUM) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock. The dividend will be distributed March 6, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020.

South State Corporation voted to increase the common stock dividend this quarter by $0.01 to $0.47 per share, which is a 2.2% increase compared to last quarter, and a $0.09 per share increase, or 23.7%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. The dividend will be payable on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2020.

HomeStreet initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to holders of common stock of record on February 5, 2020, to be paid on February 21, 2020.

The Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2020 dividend of $2.40 per share. The dividend is payable on March 27, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2020.

D.R. Horton declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per common share that is payable on February 24, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2020.

